© Reuters / Goran Tomasevic



A car bomb detonated close to a militia checkpoint in the Kurd-held city of Al-Shaddadah in northwestern Syria as a US-Kurdish convoy was passing by.According to the Kurdish Hawar News Agency, the explosives were hidden in a Hyundai car, which detonated at a checkpoint set at the entrance to the town near a bridge over the Khabur River.There are conflicting reports on whether the attack resulted in causalities.Some reports say the checkpoint was attackedand that some US service members may have been hurt.