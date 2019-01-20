© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

On Friday, the state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that at least 20 civilians were killed and several more wounded in a US-led coalition airstrike on the Syrian village of Baghuz Tahtani in Deir ez-Zor province. The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent letters on Saturday to the UN demanding to take action against the coalition in light of the airstrikes.The media reports also stressed that civilians were pounded by an airstrike when they fled the village from the Daesh militants.The Syrian media have frequently reported about civilian casualties as a result of the US-led coalition's strikes.The Syrian authorities have called on the United Nations to hold those responsible for the civilian casualties accountable and put an end to the US-led coalition's unauthorized presence on Syrian territory.The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries has said it has conducted military operations against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.