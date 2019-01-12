"These same people have conveniently ignored the PRISM Program, Equation Group, and Echelon-global spying networks operated by some countries that have been engaging in large-scale and organized cyber-stealing, and spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises, and individuals. These people also took a laissez-faire attitude toward a country that infringes on its citizens' privacy rights through the Patriot Act. They shouted for a ban by the Five Eyes alliance countries... on the use of Huawei equipment by these countries' own enterprises."

the double standards employed against China and the West's willingness to ignore the Five Eyes "is due to Western egotism and white supremacy."

Cecil Rhodes and the Racist Roots of the Deep State

"I contend that we are the finest race in the world, and that the more of the world we inhabit the better it is for the human race. Just fancy those parts that are at present inhabited by the most despicable specimen of human being, what an alteration there would be in them if they were brought under Anglo-Saxon influence... Look again at the extra employment a new country added to our dominions gives. I contend that every acre added to our territory means in the future birth to some more of the English race who otherwise would not be brought into existence... Why should we not form a secret society with but one object; the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule, for the recovery of the United States, for making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire ?" 2

"The economic royalists complain that we seek to overthrow the institutions of America. What they really complain about is that we seek to take away their power."

