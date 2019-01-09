© Miss Algeria / Facebook



She beat 16 other women to be crowned Miss Algeria, but Khadija Ben Hamou's win has been subjected to a torrent of racist abuse.When other social media users began to call out those spouting racist abuse, some Twitter users maintained it had nothing to do with race. "She just wasn't that pretty," one person wrote.Just one of the comments aimed at Khadija Ben Hamou:Another comment left on Facebook:Plenty of other users were quick to praise the diversity of this year's competition and jump to Khadija's defence.Another wrote: "Y'all can't be making fun of her nose, hair and skin complexion and say it's not racist."Khadija, who comes from Adrar in the south of the country, took part in 20 rounds of the competition before being crowned Miss Algeria 2019.She will go on to represent the country at Miss World, and will take part in charity work.