A man died early Monday at the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck , his attorney confirmed to Fox News --Attorney Seymour Amster told Fox News the unidentified victim was a "longtime friend" of Buck and said the two had known each other for 25 years. Amster said the victim "reached out for [Buck's] help" Sunday night and began acting "in a bizarre way" after he arrived at Buck's apartment."As far as we're concerned, this is an accidental death," said Amster, who added that police had released the scene and Buck was not under arrest.Buck, a well-known figure in LGBT political circles, has given more than $500,000 to a range of Democratic groups and candidates - including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In July of last year, prosecutors declined to file charges against Buck in the death of Gemmel Moore,in July 2017. According to a coroner's report,Moore's death initially was ruled an accidental methamphetamine overdose, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office re-opened the investigation after writings in Moore's journal implicated Buck in his drug use.In a December 2016 entry, Moore wrotewrote Moore's final entry, dated Dec. 3, 2016.At the time, Amster told Fox News that the investigation into Moore's death had "turned into an attack on Mr. Buck's personal life.""This was an accidental overdose that Ed Buck had nothing to do with and it's a tragedy," Amster told Fox News after prosecutors declined to file charges.After Fox News reported on the investigation, at least six Democrats in California and Arizona confirmed that they had returned or redirected donations from Buck.