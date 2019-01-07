Ocasio-Cortez booed congress
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke for the first time in Congress on Thursday and she was instantly booed by her colleagues.

Democrats regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

During the process of transitioning power, all 435 members of the lower chamber voted on Rep. Nancy Pelosi being nominated for Speaker of the House.

When going around the room, each lawmaker would simply say the first and last name of the official they were nominating.

When the roll caller got to Ocasio-Cortez, she stood up, and nervously said "Nancy Pelosi" before quickly sitting back down in her seat.

Her colleagues in the room immediately booed her.

Watch below:


Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter soon after and claimed Republicans booed her.

"Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me. Don't hate me cause you ain't me, fellas," she wrote.


There's absolutely no evidence at all that Republicans booed her.

It very well could have been Democrats, which would be understandable given Ocasio-Cortez flirted with the idea of not supporting Pelosi's bid for speakership for several months.

But the second she got in Congress, Ocasio-Cortez voted for Pelosi, who was eventually nominated to become the House Speaker.

Ocasio-Cortez made quite a few headlines during her first day in office.

She also announced that she would vote against the first major piece of legislation brought forward by Pelosi.

The 29-year-old socialist took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she will oppose the House rules package, which was passed by Democrats.


The party in power of a chamber in Congress makes the rules and members vote for it.

Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ro Khanna, and others opposed the "pay-go" measure in the package because it requires all new spending to be offset with either budget cuts or tax increases.

Supporters argue that the "pay-go" amendment keeps the federal deficit in check.

She and others want it guaranteed that they can raise taxes and budgets, but the "pay-go" clause prevents that, which is why Ocasio-Cortez and others opposed the package.

She has also come under fire numerous times for making a variety of nonsensical comments and completely embarrassing herself.

Last week, she shared a photograph of her official plaque and claimed she's "Alex from the Bronx," which is not true.

She actually grew up in a wealthy suburb just north of New York City in Westchester county and edited her website information to more accurately reflect that after criticism mounted.