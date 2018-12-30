© Kremlin photo



"Of course, today, not only US and Western European military experts, but also political leaders who are shocked by the mistakes they made, underestimating Russia's capabilities. President Vladimir Putin warned that we would create weapons with such characteristics that they would probably overtake all anti-missile defenses, they probably did not believe in us."

"That's why Pentagon interim chief Patrick Shanahan, who has been involved in the creation of missiles, will now invest in a medium-range missile, for which Congress has already allocated funds. Of course, Europe is concerned about the US, without considering the opinion of the European countries, to flood Europe with new missile launchers, to somehow balance their omissions. I think a successful test of the Avangard missile complex will cause the international community to put pressure on the US to sit down at the negotiating table."

The German edition Die Welt reported that theMilitary analyst Andrei Koshkin commented on the situation, expressing hope that this could force Washington to continue negotiations.According to the German newspaper,The paper emphasizes that Americans will now be forced to "act under pressure."In early November, theand announced an urgent tender for defense companies. Companies should present their ideas forAccording to the publication, what really causes this restlessness in the US isand not the speed or maneuverability of the new missiles.Political scientist Andrei Koshkin:Koshkin believes that Washington could deploy its new radar units in Europe, disregarding the views of European countries.On December 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of tests of the hypersonic missile system Avangard, which will enter service of the Russian Army in 2019.