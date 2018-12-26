© Russian Defense Ministry



The Russian defense ministry has conducted the final successful test of the Avangard hypersonic glider before its entry into service, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.he added.This extends the range of a missile, potentially increases accuracy and makes defending against it harder through unexpected maneuvers. ButChina, the US and Russia are considered the most advanced nations in the relevant technologies, and Moscow claims it is winning the race with the Avangard project."The test was finished just now in a complete success," Putin told the cabinet on Wednesday. "All its specifications were confirmed.""It's a big event for the armed forces, and probably for the entire country. Russia has a new kind of strategic weapons."In a separate statement, the Kremlin said thatThe glider performed vertical and horizontal maneuvers in flight and accurately hit its intended target at a range, the statement said.