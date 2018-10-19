© Russian Defense Ministry



New Avangard hypersonic glider warheads are just months away from entering military service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Russia is the first in the world to develop the breakthrough technology."Responding to the development of anti-ballistic missile systems by the US, we are improving our strike capabilities. Some are already in service, others will be deployed soon," he said during a Valdai Club session in Sochi. The Avangard deployment will happen "within several months,"Putin said."We know for certain, it's an obvious fact and our colleagues realize it, that we surpassed all our competitors in this area. Nobody has precise hypersonic weapons. Some plan to test theirs in 18 to 24 months. We have them in service already," he said.Avangard and Kinzhal were two of several advanced weapon systems presented by Putin in March as Russia's response to US failure to address concerns that Washington's development of ABM technologies undermined Russia's nuclear deterrence. Another was the Sarmat ICBM which is close to being deployed and is intended to act as the first carrier for Avangard warheads.