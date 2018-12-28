Police detained five more suspects believed to be responsible for the horrific killing of two women, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, bringing the total number of people in custody to 19, media reported on Wednesday.
According to the head of Morocco's central office for judicial investigation, Abdelhak Khiam, the gang members went to a popular tourist hiking area to hunt victims for two days before the murder.
Police also revealed details of the killing stating that, during the attack, criminals repeatedly stabbed the young women, before they slitting their throats and decapitating them.
Following the deadly assault, graphic footage displaying the horrors of the crime and how the attackers pledged allegiance to Daesh was uploaded to social media. However, the gang reportedly has no formal ties with the terrorist group and the killing was not coordinated by Daesh.
Comment: What? Why make a special effort to associate it with ISIS?? And then why is the media making a special effort to dissociate it from ISIS???
It's ok to say it, media: Many Muslims out there ENJOY CUTTING OFF THE HEADS OF WHITE GIRLS. There, that wasn't so hard, was it?
The Scandinavian girls were found dead in the early hours of December 17, not far from the village of Imlil on a route to Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak in the Atlas Mountains and a popular hiking and trekking destination.
