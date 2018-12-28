© AP Photo / 2M

Two Scandinavian women, who went on a backpacking trip, were murdered on December 17 in Morocco's High Atlas Mountains by "a lone wolf gang." The cell does not have formal ties to Daesh, but it is associated with the international terror group.Police detained five more suspects believed to be responsible for the horrific killing of two women, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway,, media reported on Wednesday.According to the head of Morocco's central office for judicial investigation, Abdelhak Khiam, the gang members went to a popular tourist hiking area to hunt victims for two days before the murder.Police also revealed details of the killing stating that,Following the deadly assault, graphic footage displaying the horrors of the crime and how the attackers pledged allegiance to Daesh was uploaded to social media. However, the gang reportedly has no formal ties with the terrorist group and the killing was not coordinated by Daesh.The Scandinavian girls were found dead in the early hours of December 17, not far from the village of Imlil on a route to Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak in the Atlas Mountains and a popular hiking and trekking destination.