"The Clintons - and the Bushes and Obamas - have embraced the cult of unregulated 'globalism' wherein a small band of cronies drawn from the billionaire class, multinational companies, international nonprofits, academia, and media swarm around the world trying to dominate the political agenda, as they move financial markets, and put deals together," Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist, told Sputnik.
According to the analyst, this approach gained momentum starting around 1988 and allowed globalist elites to build even greater fortunes out of being able to control any national government.
Over the past two decades the Clintons have managed to create a sort of a global network involving prominent foreign politicians, tycoons and powerful clans. Many of them have long been generous donors to the Clinton Foundation, dubbed by Ortel, who has been conducting a private inquiry into the entity for the last few years, the "largest unprosecuted charity fraud ever attempted."
Given the changing political landscape in the US it is possible that the Clintons will be finally subjected to thorough scrutiny.
Ortel believes that "closing the chapter on Clintonism likely will also close the chapter on unregulated globalism."
"Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. New Donna B [Brazile] book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium [deal], Podesta, the Server, plus, plus," US President Donald Trump tweeted on November 3.
Will the fall of the House of Clinton trigger the domino effect, affecting their longstanding cronies worldwide?
According to the Wall Street analyst, it is quite probable.
Saudi Arabia: Is Crown Prince Getting Rid of the Clintons' Cronies?
Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who presides over the newly created anti-corruption committee arrested 11 princes, including Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest people, who is known to be a Clinton Foundation donor and Trump's antagonist.
On December 2015 the prince tweeted: "@realDonaldTrump You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win."
"Under US laws, I believe that foreign governments are barred from interfering to support or to oppose candidates for political office," Ortel said. "One potential way to attempt hiding such support is for foreign governments (or foreign nationals) to contribute to 'charities' connected to officeholders or to candidates."
However, from October 23, 1997 through December 31, 2016 the Clinton Foundation have not made proper disclosures, so it was hard for US authorities to identify suspicious contributions by foreign entities, he stressed.
"The sweeping moves by Saudi Arabia are quite encouraging. Members of the government and business leaders backed by their government likely have extensive information that will help flesh out how much money may have been sent towards the Clinton Foundation, by what means, and to which bank accounts and offices," he suggested, adding that "other nations may already be following Saudi Arabia's example, or start doing so in the coming days, weeks, and months."
Viktor Pinchuk: the Clintons' Close Ally in Ukraine
The Ukrainian oligarch, Victor Pinchuk, a son-in-law of former Ukrainian President Kuchma, may also be brought into spotlight.
"The Clinton Foundation began working inside Ukraine with Victor Pinchuk (and with his wife [Elena Pinchuk]) around 2004 or 2005, yet never validly has accounted for its activities inside that nation, or explained where it may have sourced medicine and test kits that "Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative" ("Old CHAI") used, in theory, to "fight HIV/AIDS," Ortel remarked.
Besides, Pinchuk's generous donations to the Clintons have repeatedly prompted suspicions about the potential conflict of interest.
In September 2013, just two months before the beginning of the Euromaidan Revolution in Ukraine, the 10th Yalta Annual Meeting organized by Pinchuk took place in Crimea. The forum was entitled "Changing Ukraine in a Changing World: Factors of Success." Ex-President Bill Clinton was among the forum's special guests.
A year after the February 2014 coup in Kiev, Pinchuk, who was "feeling a great degree of pressure and pain for his many years of nurturing stronger ties with the West," "relentlessly" sought to meet Bill Clinton wanting him to "show support for Ukraine," as one of the Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks indicated.
It appears that currently Pinchuk is trying to establish close ties with the US right-wing bloc by hiring conservative commentator Monica Crowley as his lobbyist in March 2017. However, according to Ortel, that won't help the oligarch or the Clintons to keep the alleged conflict of interest and mismanagement of funds under the rug.
Canada: The Trudeaus and the Clintons
Ortel underscored that although the Canadian government entities have supported the Clinton charities from 2002 onwards, these entities "so far refuse to provide details concerning the amounts sent towards the Clinton charities and concerning their intended purposes."
"Canadian citizens need to ask their government to account for taxpayer funded contributions to these false-front Clinton 'charities'," the analyst noted.
French Gov't Turned a Blind Eye to the CHAI Controversy
Similarly, the investigative journalist raises questions why under Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy "so much money would have flowed from France into UNITAID [a global health initiative], and then from UNITAID to the illegally organized and operated Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative, Inc. ('Old CHAI') from late 2006 through December 2009 even though Old CHAI had its operating authority revoked involuntarily (a serious problem) by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on March 31, 2008 with effect from December 31 2007."
Indian Elites: Rajat Gupta and Ranbaxy Laboratories
As for Indian elites, "too many persons connected to the Clinton Foundation and to American India Foundation (with Bill Clinton as its Honorary Chairman), sadly, seem to be tied to actual or alleged frauds," the Wall Street analyst noted, adding that "a former icon of the India-American community, Rajat Gupta, worked closely with Bill Clinton and with Bill Gates in 'charitable' activities around the world."
In 2012, former Goldman Sachs Director Rajat Gupta was convicted of insider trading in the US and later ordered to pay a $13.9 million civil penalty.
Commenting on the proven and alleged deceit cases, Ortel referred to Indian firm Ranbaxy and "other Indian vendors of generic HIV/AIDS medicine that the Clinton Foundation selected as suppliers to its various health initiatives deserve careful scrutiny."
In May 2013 Ranbaxy Laboratories LTD was found guilty of selling ineffective, adulterated drugs to HIV/AIDS sufferers.
"The facts are out there," Ortel said, "the chief question is when will government authorities dig in to ferret out how much fraud may have been committed in the guise of charity?"
"Across the political spectrum, and around the world, only the worst sort of person is in favor of charity fraud. And, only the meanest among us divert funds intended for deserving victims, for their personal enrichment or for their political advancement," the Wall Street analyst concluded.
Comment: Psycho Killary in a nutshell.