A team of Chinese researchers have turned cheap copper into a new material "almost identical" to gold, according to a study published in peer-reviewed journal Science Advances on Saturday.The discovery, said the authors.Professor Sun Jian and colleagues at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Liaoning,, producing a thin layer of sand.Each grain of the sand had a diameter of only a few nanometres, or a thousandth of the size of a bacterium."The copper nano particles achieved catalytic performance extremely similar to that of gold or silver," Sun and collaborators said in a statement posted on the academy's website on Saturday."The results ... proved that after processing, metal copper can transform from 'chicken' to 'phoenix'," claimed Sun, who was not immediately available for comment.Copper has a similar weight and look to gold. For centuries it has attracted alchemists who saw it as a gateway to instant riches.The new material created by Sun's labBut the process could prove lucrative and provide a significant boost for Chinese industries, according to the researchers.Precious metals remain central to modern economies. The components of electronic devices, for instance, contain a large amount of gold, silver and platinum.About 40 smartphones can contain as much gold as a tonne of ore, it has been estimated.Copper cannot function as well as gold in industrial applications, mainly because there are fewer electrons - subatomic particles with negative charge - buzzing around its nucleus.These electrons are also relatively unstable, so copper tends to react more easily when combining with other chemicals., they said.The new material can resist high temperatures, oxidisation and erosion, according to the researchers.It is "like a warrior with golden armour in a battlefield, capable of withstanding any enemy assault", they said.