Saudi Arabia faced ridicule online after it reminded the international community of its strict ban on Christmas tree imports and celebrations ahead of the holiday season, despite its much-touted liberal reforms and social changes.The Kingdom's customs authority has warned citizens and guests that Christmas trees are still banned from entering the ultra-conservative state. Moreover, all state institutions, companies, hotels and restaurants are mandated by the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice to avoid any possible manifestations of the holiday spirit."Where is the tolerance that the state is discussing with the international community?" @FawziahAlamri wondered . "There are many foreign Christian workers working in this country and this is a lack of respect for their beliefs," another message reads Some joked that lifting a ban on Christmas trees would be just too extreme for the Kingdom, given thatThe United States must save Christmas and order Riyadh to lift the ban, some said , while others took a shot at American foreign policy and its choice of allies in the middle east.journalist Benjamin Norton stressed."Saudi authorities ban Christmas trees while every house in Syria has one..!" a Syrian MP for Aleppo added.