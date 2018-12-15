© MSGT Jose Lopez Jr./U.S. Defense Department



In an attempt to salvage the cornerstone treaty limiting the deployment of nuclear missiles, which the US has decided to unilaterally suspend, Moscow has introduced a draft resolution to the United Nations General Assembly.the Russian delegation said, presenting the draft to the UNGA.The resolution urges the parties ton the hope that constructive dialogue will not only lead to compliance with the treaty but pave the way for further efforts in global arms reduction. The document alsoWhile the US accuses Russia of building banned missiles, Moscow denies the claims and in turn says American missile defense systems in Europe, presumably designed to counter Iran and North Korea, could be used offensively against Russia.and is trying to foster a dialogue to maintain the agreement.Signed between the US and the USSR more than 30 years ago, the non-proliferation treaty eliminated nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.