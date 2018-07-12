© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin



US Strategy in Iraq, Libya

Recuperating Russia Viewed by West as Threat to US Dominance

Russia-US Tensions

Syrian Settlement

Crisis in Ukraine

In an interview with Il Giornale newspaper, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu commented on the issues of US strategy in Iraq and Libya, the US violating the INF Treaty, Russia-US relations, the Ukrainian crisis and war in Syria.The United States is violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) by deploying in Europe missile defense system, whose launchers might be used for firing Tomahawk cruise missiles at the European part of Russia's territory, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an interview released on Wednesday.Shoigu added that, at the same time, it was Russia that was accused of alleged violations of the treaty.Shoigu said.The United States is implementing the strategy of neocolonialism, which has already been tested in Iraq and Libya, Shoigu said.which has already been tested by the United States in Iraq and Libya and which consists in supporting any,Shoigu told Italy's Il Giornale newspaper.According to the minister, the United States also stages attacks with the use of weapons of mass destruction or humanitarian disasters and, at the final stages, uses military force to create "manageable chaos," which enables the transnational corporations to extract the existing assets to the US economy.which advocates the equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all the countries within the concept of multipolar world,Shoigu stressed."I am convinced that any issues can and should be settled without the use of military force.of the global and regional security, including the fight against terrorism." Shoigu told Italy's Il Giornale newspaper.which is used in negotiations, including at the level of the chiefs of general staff, aimed, first of all, atShoigu said.Western countries view recuperating Russia not as an ally but as a threat to the dominance of the United States, Sergei Shoigu stressed.Shoigu told Italy's Il Giornale newspaper.Among such unfriendly steps of the West Shoigu mentioned the recent decision of NATO to establish two new commands, responsible for the protection of maritime communication and the prompt movement of the US troops to Europe, and the increase of the alliance's contingents in the Baltic states, Bulgaria, Poland and Romania from 2,000 soldiers to 15,000."We often hear from the US that the crisis in bilateral relations has been provoked by Russia's alleged aggressive actions on the international arena." Shoigu told newspaper.Shoigu added that it was the United States that in recent years had unilaterally broke key agreements, which formed the backbone of the global security. The defense minister pointed to Washington-initiated NATO expansion toward Russian borders, despite the promises that were given to the Soviet leadership during Germany's reunification."For over 25 years we have been deluded by [claims saying] that there have been no promises, until the National Security Agency declassified archives with the documents of that period, in which it has been set out literally," Shoigu said.Shoigu has called on the United States, in particular, to explain why US military bases were edging closer to Russia.Russian officials have repeatedly expressed concern over NATO's move closer to Russian borders. In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding Poland's wish to have a permanent US military base in the country, that NATO's advance toward Russian borders did not contribute to the overall stability and security. Peskov added, however, that the decision to host a NATO base was for a hosting country to make.Iran and Turkey are playing key roles in stabilization of the situation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an interview released on Wednesday.Shoigu stated.The United States has not allocated any funds to support civilians in Syria affected by the war, Shoigu said."Affirming its 'noble' objectives and 'good' will,devastated by long years of war," Shoigu added.According to the minister, dozens of civilians continue to be killed by munition and mortars left in liberated Raqqa after massive bombings by the US-led international coalition.The armed rebellion in Ukraine in February 2014 were preceded by all signs of the United States waging a "hybrid war," Russian Defense Minister stated.According to Shoigu, the "hybrid actions" refer to various forms of pressure, short of military force, employed by one state against another one, including control over mass media, economic sanctions, the activities in cyberspace, fostering domestic unrest, and the use of specialized groups and specialists to carry out terrorist attacks, subversion and sabotage acts.The necessary prerequisites for carrying out such campaigns include control of media with a global reach, possessing superior telecommunications and information technologies, a firm hold on global financial systems and an experience in deploying special forces in other countries, according to the Russian defense minister.Shoigu said.The defense minister added that London and Washington tested these methods in Iraq during the 1990-1991 Gulf War.And, by the way, the US president at the time [of the Gulf War] was none other than George H. W. Bush, former director of the CIA," Shoigu said.In February 2014, following months of protests over President Viktor Yanukovych's refusal to sign an EU association agreement, the Ukrainian government was toppled. Two regions in the southeast of Ukraine refused to recognize the new government, which they believed had come to power as a result of the coup. The central authorities and the southeast of Ukraine have been locked in conflict ever since.