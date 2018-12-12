Is Russia Ready for Another Land Grab in Ukraine?Oh well, the good thing is that these folks are showing their true face along with their mind boggling level of dishonesty. This will all eventually end like it always does, with a big and very predictable backlash. Then they will whine and sob about how nobody loves them (for some mysterious reason).
It's time for a new strategy.
by Noah Rothman
Andrey Illarionov, a former economic advisor to Vladimir Putin who has become a fierce critic of the Russian regime in his current role as a Cato Institute scholar, told the Kiev Post this week that time is not on Russia's side and the Kremlin knows it. Occupied Crimea is running out of water. The peninsula relies primarily on a Soviet-era canal to channel fresh water from mainland Ukraine and, between periodic draughts and the Ukrainian government's efforts to choke off resources to the illegally occupied territory, Illarionov believes it's only a matter of time before the canal runs dry. He thinks that Putin is resolved to prevent that kind of a crisis by any means necessary.
The Saker
Comment: The rest of the article goes on in the same vein if you wish to read it. Where to start with just this two paragraphs of Rothman's hit piece?
"Unilaterally closed?" Of course, if one's borders are breached on the orders of a neighboring country's failed leader hoping to provoke an incident to boost his polling numbers.