A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter has delivered 17 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday."Il-76 transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has delivered humanitarian aid (food products, clothes, items of first necessity) provided by the Russian Federation. Total weight of the humanitarian cargos has reached 17 tons," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin., according to the statement.The United Nations and its partners have continued to offer food, medical, psychological and legal aid to Syria over the past day, the reconciliation center added, noting that work to restore damaged infrastructure and provide temporary shelter is also ongoing.