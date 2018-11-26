Puppet Masters
Russia blocks passage through Kerch Strait after Ukrainian Navy ships violate border - UPDATES
RT
Sun, 25 Nov 2018 18:13 UTC
The Russian authorities have taken some drastic measures in an attempt to prevent any provocations from the Ukrainian Navy ships that have approached the Kerch Strait while sailing through the Russian territorial waters without authorization.
Russia has literally stopped all navigation through the waterway using a cargo ship. Videos from the scene released by the Russian media show a large bulk freighter accompanied by two Russian military boats standing under the arch of the Crimea Bridge and blocking the only passage through the strait.
"The [Kerch] strait is closed for security reasons," the Director-General of the Crimean sea ports, Aleksey Volkov, told TASS, confirming earlier media reports.
Russian Air Force Su-25 strike fighters have also been scrambled to provide additional security for the strait as the situation remains tense. The move came as five Ukrainian Navy ships are approaching the strait from two different sides.
Russia's federal security agency FSB, which is responsible for maintaining the country's borders, denounced the actions of the Ukrainian ships as a provocation, adding that they could create a "conflict situation" in the region. According to the Russian media reports, the Ukrainian vessels are still sailing towards the strait, ignoring the warnings of the Russian border guards.
Comment: Update 25 Nov - 21:30 CET
The FSB has released footage of the Ukrainian navy vessels being chased by Russian ones:
The Ukrainian vessels are now apparently on their way back to Berdyansk.
Update 25 Nov - 22:40 CET
Russia fired at three of the Ukie ships - the Berdiansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - then detained their crews for violating Russian territorial waters. The FSB also reports that three Ukrainian sailors were wounded in the firefight. In one stroke, a third of Ukraine's navy has been lost.
Update 25 Nov - 23:20 CET
NATO has weighed in on the dispute, taking Ukraine's side, of course.
Update 25 Nov - 23:50 CET
Kiev has, uhm, declared martial law for 60 days!