The move came as the country's finance minister warned the violent protests sweeping the country are a 'catastrophe' for the nation's economy.
The demonstrators torched cars, vandalised and looted shops and restaurants, and hurled stones in a fourth weekend of protests in Paris.
Riot police fought back with tear gas, water cannon and baton charges, leaving 71 people injured in the French capital.
The shocking guillotine footage, which was filmed in an unknown location in France, emerged as Macron prepared to meet trade unionists and rival politicians before addressing the country at 8pm tonight.
And his finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, yesterday warned that the Yellow Vest protests will have 'a severe impact' on the economy.
'It's a catastrophe for commerce, it's a catastrophe for our economy,' the finance minister said. 'We must expect a new slowdown of economic growth at year-end due to the protests.'
The protesters, who take their name from the fluorescent safety vests that French drivers are legally obliged to carry, have wreaked havoc on retailers and the tourism industry.
Department stores, museums and monuments including the Eiffel Tower had to close. The interior ministry said 136,000 people took part in Saturday's anti-government protests, and more than 1,700 were arrested, with Paris seeing more damage than last week. Protests also took place in Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux.
Comment: Protests were widespread throughout France, not in a few select cities.
Emmanuel Macron is set to make a grovelling speech today and announce further tax concessions in a bid to calm the anger that has gripped the country.
The 40-year-old French president, elected in May last year, has faced mounting criticism for remaining holed up in his presidential palace, protected by armoured cars. He has also been criticised for not speaking in public for almost two weeks.
On November 27, Mr Macron said he would not be pushed into changing policy by 'thugs'. But in a humiliating U-turn last week, he scrapped planned fuel increases and froze energy prices.
Comment: Macron caves to Yellow Vest protesters in address to French nation: Hikes minimum wage, axes overtime tax, reduces pension contributions
The protesters are demanding a wide range of changes including lower taxes, higher minimum wages, better pension benefits, and Mr Macron's resignation.
Meanwhile footage shot at the weekend showed one of the 'Yellow Vest' protesters had his hand blown off after reportedly trying to pick up a grenade in Bordeaux, while a woman in Paris lost an eye during violent clashes last night.
The device detonated when the man tried to pick it up in order to throw it back, the city's deputy public prosecutor Olivier Etienne confirmed, Sud Ouest reports.
But no further details have been released about the man's identity or his current condition.
The man can be seen running towards the camera holding up the bleeding stump at the end of his right arm in a graphic video, which has since been removed from Facebook.
Another video was later posted by France3 Aquitaine that showed the man on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance by paramedics.
Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social late Saturday night that showed a woman on the ground and bleeding from her eyes as others tend to her amid the protests in Paris.
Cities including Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux exploded into violence on Saturday, during the fourth weekend of demonstrations in a row by Yellow Vest protesters.
Burned-out cars dotted the streets in several neighbourhoods in Paris on Sunday morning as cleaners swept up the broken glass from smashed shop windows and bus stops.
Across the entire country, some 1,220 people were taken into custody, the Interior Ministry said yesterday - a roundup the scale of which the country hasn't seen in years.
Yesterday, the highly influential Parisien newspaper reported that 'after eight days of silence, the head of state' has told supporters 'he will speak on Monday night on television to respond to the angry French.'
Macron will not appear 'empty handed' but will instead make further concessions in regards to tax, it added.
'There are too many taxes, too many taxes, too much taxation in this country,' Macron told MPs in a private meeting on Friday, the Parisien reports.
Macron's 'mea culpa' included him admitting that he appeared too arrogant and out-of-touch, and he will address such concerns on a national TV channel.
Macron's spokesman said he is set to make a major announcement early in the coming week, but gave no details about timing or about what Macron could announce.
'The President of the Republic will of course make important announcements,' government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on LCI television on Sunday.
'However, not all the problems of the 'yellow vest' protesters will be solved by waving a magic wand.'
He added: 'It is clear that we underestimated people's need to make themselves heard.'
Fierce winds and rain pummeled Paris on Sunday, complicating the effort to clean up tear gas canisters and debris left by protesters' fires and looting.
Weapons used by the thugs included Molotov Cocktails, gas cannisters, flash ball guns, baseball bats, and petanque balls used as missiles.
Most tourist attractions were shut, including the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, which was ransacked during riots a week ago. They reopened yesterday.
The turnaround was a humbling moment for Macron, who last month declared nationalism a 'betrayal' of patriotism, as well as the opponents of the populism spreading across parts of Europe.
Yet it did nothing to cool tempers of the 'gilets jaunes,' the nickname for crowds wearing the fluorescent yellow vests that all French motorists must keep in their cars.
The disparate movement now has other demands, from taxing the rich to raising the minimum wage to having the 40-year-old Macron, a former banker and economist, hand in his resignation.
The Yellow Vests said their protests would continue indefinitely as they campaign for even more tax reductions. There have been calls for a State of Emergency to be announced, and for the Army to take to the streets.
Comment: Well, not all the protestors - actually a slim majority of the French feel that the Gilets Jaunes have achieved their aims and are willing to see the rallies end. Opposition parties who are encouraging the continuation of the 'revolution' have been accused of hijacking the movement for their own political gain: Leftist parties in France encourage Yellow Vests to continue protests
Elected in May 2017 on a promise to revitalise the sluggish French economy, Macron had previously vowed not to be swayed by mass protests like his predecessors.
But he announced a climbdown on the hated fuel tax rise last week, and further concessions appear to be on the cards.
Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud on Sunday also rejected the idea of an increase in the minimum wage - a demand from many protesters who say they are barely scraping by.
"We know that destroys jobs," Penicaud said.
"If we raise all salaries automatically, many businesses would just go bust - or they would have to raise their prices, and no one would pay for their services."
With an estimated 136,000 people taking part nationwide last weekend, the protests have shown little sign of easing since they began.
The protesters overwhelmingly hail from rural and small-town France but have a range of different goals - from lower taxes to Macron's resignation - making his attempted negotiations with them all the more difficult.
