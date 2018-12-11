Immediately after French President Macron declared a "social and economic state of emergency" in response to large-scale protests by members of the Yellow Vest movement, promising a range of concessions to address their grievances, left-wing opposition politician Mélenchon called on the grassroots campaign to continue their revolution next Saturday.
I believe that Act 5 of the citizen revolution in our country will be a moment of great mobilization.Macron's promise of a €100 minimum wage increase, tax-free overtime pay and end-of-year bonuses, Mélenchon argued, will not affect any "considerable part" of the French population. Yet the leader of La France Insoumise stressed that the "decision" to rise up rests with "those who are in action."
The Socialist Party's first secretary, Olivier Faure, also slammed Macron's financial concessions to struggling workers, noting that his general "course has not changed."
Although welcoming certain tax measures, Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally (previously National Front), accused the president's "model" of governance based on "wild globalization, financialization of the economy, unfair competition," of failing to address the social and cultural consequences of the Yellow Vest movement.
Macron's speech was a "great comedy,"according to Debout la France chairman, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who accused the French President of "hypocrisy."
Yet many found Melanchon's calls to rise up against the government unreasonable, accusing the 67-year-old opposition politician of being an "opportunist" and "populist," who is trying to hijack the social protest movement for his own gain.
Furthermore, some 54 percent of French believe the Yellow Vests achieved their goals and want rallies to stop, OpinionWay survey showed. While half of the survey respondents considered Macron's anti-crisis measures unconvincing, another 49 percent found the president to be successful in addressing the demands of the protesters. Some 68 percent of those polled following Macron's speech on Monday especially welcomed the increase in the minimum wage, while 78 percent favored tax cuts.
The Yellow Vest protests against pension cuts and fuel tax hikes last month were organized and kept strong via social media, without help from France's powerful labor unions or official political parties. Some noted that such a mass mobilization of all levels of society managed to achieve unprecedented concessions from the government, which the unions failed to negotiate over the last three decades.