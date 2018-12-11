© Agence France-Presse/Getty



He also vowed to crack down on tax evasion and state bureaucracyFrench president Emmanuel Macron tonight announced a range of dramatic Socialist-style financial concessions to struggling workers so as to end an 'economic and social state of emergency'.In a TV address lasting 12 minutes, he said a month of rioting and blockades justified a €100 (£90) increase in the minimum wage, taking it to €1498 (£1360).This will not 'cost anything to the employer', said Mr Macron, and will be accompanied by all taxes and other charges on overtimes being scrapped.There were also be an end-of-year bonus that employers can pay without being charged by the government, while taxes on those earning less than €2000 (£1800) will also end on January 1.Mr Macron also ruled out any return of the Solidarity Wealth Tax, saying that he wanted to stop rich entrepreneurs 'moving abroad', so preventing 'job creation'.So-called Yellow Vest fuel protestors first took to the streets on November 17, and this led to the president scrapping green charges on petrol and diesel.'I heard the anger was first of all against the tax, but it's deeper than that, and this anger could be our chance,' said Mr Macron.'I heard the despair of the forgotten people. There are couples who struggle to make ends meet, brave single mothers or widows who can't afford child care, and poor pensioners who often have to help children and grandchildren, as well as people with disabilities.'Mr Macron said this 'Forgotten France' has existed for at least 40 years, and that everything had to be done to held them.Referring to rioting which has seen 4523 arrests across France since November 17, Mr Macron said: 'I will not compromise on violence. When violence unfolds, freedom ends.'Mr Macron, who served in Francois Hollande's Socialist government before becoming President himself in 2017, particularly accused 'opportunists' including looters of 'taking advantage of sincere anger.'He added: 'No anger justifies attacking a policeman, degrading shop and public buildings. Thousands chanted 'Macron Resign' and 'Police Everywhere - Justice Nowhere' as they rampaged throughout the centre of the French capital.Mr Macron also promised a long anticipated debate on immigration and vowed to cut state bureaucracy, which he said had been 'too centralised' for over a decadeThe independent Mr Macron, leader of the Republic On The Move party, won the French presidential election with a landslide in May last year, but polls now show his popularity rating as just 18 per cent.His address comes after the French Foreign Ministry were alerted to fake images of protesters, and potentially false Twitter accounts tweeting support for the Gilets Jaunes - or Yellow Vests.Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said security services have been alerted to the accounts and are investigating. The French presidential election was also targeted in the same way, but Macron managed to avoid the smears by planting false information which was then shared by the accounts.It comes after the deputy mayor of Paris, which has been the focal point of the clashes, saidThe yellow vest movement - named after high-visibility vests worn by demonstrators - began online earlier this year, before spreading to the streets in November.They see Macron as a 'leader for the rich' and are demanding - among other things - a reintroduction of taxes on the rich, a rise in minimum wage, and for Macron to go.But on Monday Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire categorically ruled out a wealth tax as a route out of the crisis, saying there would be no return to Socialist-style purges on the rich.'Our country is deeply divided between those who see that globalisation has benefited them and others who can't make ends meet and who see globalisation not as an opportunity but as a threat,' said Mr Le Maire.Ending ISF earned Mr Macron the nickname 'President of the Rich', but Mr Le Maire told RTL radio: 'Does the ISF help reduce poverty, reduce our debts, reduce public spending?'No, if you want to hunt for money, go knocking on the doors of the digital tech companies.'France will unilaterally tax online giants from 2019 if the EU cannot reach an agreement on the issue, said Mr Le Maire, who added: 'It's time they paid a fair level of tax.'Mr Le Maire said it was the 'president's role to unify the country,' especially as the country was an 'economic catastrophe' that was costing the economy billions. 