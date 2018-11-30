Puppet Masters
Catching fire: French yellow vest protests spread to Brussels with calls for resignation of PM Charles Michel
RT
Fri, 30 Nov 2018 16:14 UTC
Crowds of people protesting fuel prices and living standards disrupted traffic and walked the streets for around three hours on Friday.
A total of 60 people were arrested before any violence began, mostly for blocking roads or carrying large fireworks, Reuters cited police as saying.
Responding to the demonstrations, Michel voiced sympathy for people's financial troubles, but noted that "money doesn't fall from the sky."
The unauthorized demonstration, news of which spread mostly on social media, was inspired by the 'Yellow Vest' protests in France against fuel price hikes imposed by President Emmanuel Macron. The increases are part of the government's efforts to reduce emissions causing global warming.
have taken place across France over the past two weeks, they became violent in Paris, with the French capital being compared to a war zone as demonstrators set barricades alight and clashed with police.
Comment: Dissatisfaction with autocratic rule is a spreading contagion - it will be interesting to see if elites respond reasonably or push-back and risk greater conflagration.
