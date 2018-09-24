Society's Child
Swedish populist party wins so many seats it's having trouble filling them
Breitbart
Sun, 23 Sep 2018 09:13 UTC
While it is not uncommon to see empty seats in municipal governments in Sweden at the end of an election cycle, it is rare to see empty seats after an election. The Sweden Democrats (SD) now find themselves in the position of having 22 empty seats across the country in 17 municipalities due to winning such a large share of votes, SVT reports.
One of the reasons the SD have so many empty seats to fill is that the party locked in a certain number of candidates prior to the election and won more seats than they anticipated.
"On a locked list, the party itself has set up its candidates within the stipulated time, and then you can not add any names," said Hans-Ivar Swärd, election officer at the Swedish election authority (Valmyndigheten).
The issue for the populist party, according to Swärd, is that they have an elected mandate but due to not having people to fill the seats, they cannot fulfil that mandate.
In nine municipalities the SD locked the candidate list without even having one name on it because if the list was left open the party would not have the ability to control which candidates were running for the party but this has meant empty seats in seven different municipalities.
SD municipal politician Petter Nilsson explained the reasoning behind the locked lists saying: "We chose to lock the lists to ensure that we did not get the wrong candidates, that is, those who were not Sweden Democrats."
"It is not desirable. The best thing that could happen is that we have candidates in all municipalities and all are eligible," he added.
This year's Swedish national elections saw the populists make huge gains while establishment parties fell in the polls, including the ruling Social Democrats who scored their worst election victory in a hundred years.
While many parties have outright refused to negotiate with the SD on a potential coalition deal, a recent survey of Moderate Party politicians showed a majority willing to have a dialogue for a potential governing agreement.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US using false accusations on trade war to "intimidate" countries - China
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Azerbaijan capital struck by rare eruption of mud volcano and flooding on same morning
- If you share this you might get sued - EU's new copyright law could kill the free internet
- China's 'Peace Ark' medical ship makes maiden visit to Venezuela - Meanwhile US vows to increase pressure on country
- Best of the Web: America's history of chemical weapons use and complicity in war crimes
- Recalcitrant Israeli defense minister says Israel will continue to attack Syria after setting up Russian jet to be destroyed - because Iran
- 2 foot of September snow in 24 hours damages apple, potato crops in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Swedish populist party wins so many seats it's having trouble filling them
- Buddhist teacher forced devotees into sex, spent donation money on lavish life
- Schmuel Rosner: Full-time NYT propagandist for Israel
- Second woman accuses Kavanaugh of sex abuse - claims are even weaker than Ford's
- Hurricane Florence brings whale ashore on Caswell Beach, North Carolina
- Warning over whale carcass at Wattamolla beach in New South Wales, Australia
- Israel thinks apologies and high level personnel will absolve it of Russian jet tragedy
- Number of illegal aliens in America estimated to be at 22 million
- Please God, no: Trade tensions between US and China could drag on for decades
- Prototype invention promises new audio clues for the diagnosis of IBS
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Newly discovered neuron circuit directly connects the gut to the brain
- US using false accusations on trade war to "intimidate" countries - China
- If you share this you might get sued - EU's new copyright law could kill the free internet
- China's 'Peace Ark' medical ship makes maiden visit to Venezuela - Meanwhile US vows to increase pressure on country
- Best of the Web: America's history of chemical weapons use and complicity in war crimes
- Recalcitrant Israeli defense minister says Israel will continue to attack Syria after setting up Russian jet to be destroyed - because Iran
- Schmuel Rosner: Full-time NYT propagandist for Israel
- Second woman accuses Kavanaugh of sex abuse - claims are even weaker than Ford's
- Israel thinks apologies and high level personnel will absolve it of Russian jet tragedy
- Please God, no: Trade tensions between US and China could drag on for decades
- UK has "grave concerns" over Steele involvement in Russiagate, pleads with Trump not to declassify docs
- Pure hubris: The New York Times as judge and jury
- Clinton-linked company diverted millions via bogus project
- 'We'll overthrow them!' Giuliani stirs up 'Iran Uprising Summit' after deadly terrorist attack
- Syria, the UN and the 'Slobodan Milošević treatment'
- Report: Israeli intel chief boasted of IAF's 'precision' just before IL-20 shootdown
- Corbyn: Labour set to challenge May on Brexit deal, trigger general election if it fails
- Scholar: Inter-Korean peace agreement not 'legal' but symbolic
- Punitive sanctions and tariffs: Repeating the path to war?
- Pakistan's Khan denounces India's "arrogant" decision to cancel peace talks
- 'We didn't hide behind any aircraft': Israel insists its jets not to blame for downing Russian Il-20
- Swedish populist party wins so many seats it's having trouble filling them
- Buddhist teacher forced devotees into sex, spent donation money on lavish life
- Number of illegal aliens in America estimated to be at 22 million
- My face-to-face encounter with Palestinian nonviolent resistance
- British man claiming to be pharmacist from Birmingham arrested in Syria on suspicion of being a Daesh member
- Australia's strawberry sabotage spreads to New Zealand
- AfD supporters rally to protest 'Islamization' of German city Rostock sparking 'massive' counter-protests
- Regarding Kavanaugh accusations: A helpful reminder why due process matters
- Kavanaugh accuser Blasey Ford agrees to Senate testimony on sex assault claim
- Witness named by Kavanaugh accuser, becomes third to deny knowledge of sexual assault
- Recovered cell phone footage shows officer beating an innocent man, disproving official police story
- Silencing conservative voices: James Woods' Twitter account suspended over satirical meme
- Flat-Earthers plan to prove their theory by taking a trip to the edge of the planet
- Second Swiss region votes in favor of 'burqa ban' in public places
- City engulfed in smoke after fire at University of Crete
- US Navy ships & training bases exposed as 'highest risk' in military sex assault report
- US considers restrictions on green cards for immigrants receiving public benefits
- Great March continues: Israel kills 25yo Palestinian, injures hundreds in single day after week of raids and airstrikes, killing at least 6
- Captain arrested in Tanzania ferry disaster as death toll climbs to 209
- Economic damage wrought by hurricane Florence nearly 10 times worse than expected
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal affair's prequel - Britain investigates the "Great Forgery" of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Wikileaks docs reveal Assange bid for Russian visa
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- Debunking Churchill: It's time to face the painful truth that Winston's vanity and recklessness cost countless British lives and lost the empire
- When Khrushchev toured America: 'No sour cabbage soup for these people'
- 50,000 year old mummified wolf pup and caribou found in Yukon permafrost gold miners in Canada
- Prototype invention promises new audio clues for the diagnosis of IBS
- Newly discovered neuron circuit directly connects the gut to the brain
- Japan's 'hopping rovers' land successfully, send first images of Ryugu asteroid
- NASA balloon films atmospheric turbulence in noctilucent clouds
- Deep sea gulper eel caught in rare video by Nautilus expedition in Hawaii
- Human egg cells produced in the lab
- Animal Cognition: Toddlers and chimpanzees share a surprising unspoken language
- Ex-Google CEO Schmidt predicts two separate internets, led by US & China
- Worst idea ever: Climatologists want to build a wall around Antarctic ice sheets to protect them
- Researchers identify earliest known animal though analyzing fossilized cholesterol molecules
- Gaia satellite detects a shake in the Milky Way
- The next big 'space weather' event poses an astronomical risk to modern man
- 'Deep creep' discovery near California's deadliest faults could explain mystery earthquakes
- Mysterious infrared signal from a neutron star detected by researchers
- Region head predicts cloned woolly mammoths will roam Siberia again within a decade
- Live long & prosper: Real-life Planet Vulcan orbiting 'Star Trek' sun & could host life
- The Moon is electric
- Earth's biological diversity: There are more microbial species on Earth than stars in the galaxy
- Hints of a fourth type of invisible neutrino creates more confusion
- Japanese physicists record largest magnetic field ever generated indoors
- Azerbaijan capital struck by rare eruption of mud volcano and flooding on same morning
- 2 foot of September snow in 24 hours damages apple, potato crops in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Hurricane Florence brings whale ashore on Caswell Beach, North Carolina
- Warning over whale carcass at Wattamolla beach in New South Wales, Australia
- "Aggressive" green crabs threaten Canada's coastal ecosystem
- Summer isn't officially over, but Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia is already looking like a winter wonderland
- As Hurricane Florence flooding recedes, dead fish cover eastern North Carolina highways
- Tornado rips through Ottawa and Gatinea areas in Canada
- Saskatchewan hit with early snow - up to 6 inches
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Snowiest summer ever - Early frost in corn belt - "Why the blurb?"
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Rice crop wipe out - 200 year floods - Golden waterspouts
- Hailstorms wreak havoc on crops in 6 villages in Uganda
- Hundreds of thousands of dead clams wash up on Revere Beach, Massachusetts
- Dead humpback whale found on Asir beach in Saudi Arabia
- Minke whale removal turns into public spectacle after carcass washes up on Rye beach in New Hampshire
- Mother and calf dolphins die in 'biggest' stranding in 10 years for Cornwall, UK
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Guam
- Southern Minnesota hit with high winds, tornados and heavy rains
- Signs and Portents: Double-headed copperhead snake found in yard in Woodbridge, Virginia
- Dozens of birds plummet from the sky in Metro Vancouver
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Nectar of the gods?
- Regular sauna use lowers risk of disease
- Brainwashed by the mainstream media: Americans aren't ready to demand affordable healthcare - RT's Keiser Report
- Increasing your life expectancy: Modern medicine's impact on the extension of life
- Antibiotic-Resistant superbugs are getting deadlier - viruses may be a solution
- Do psychotropic drugs enhance, or diminish, human agency?
- Resistance to change: After 80 years cosmetic chemicals are still unregulated
- WHO study finds global lack of physical activity rising especially in wealthier countries
- The Impossible Burger: Vegan GMO burger that 'bleeds' hits hundreds of fast food locations including 'Organic' ones
- The problem with excessive earwax
- The Tennessee Sudden Infant Death Syndrome cluster: How Wyeth concealed the DPT vaccine SIDS link
- SOTT Focus: A Tale of Two Studies: Looking Beyond Headlines to Decode What the Science Really Says About Diet
- Low carb diet 'should be first line of approach to tackle type 2 diabetes' and prolong lifespan
- Are carbs good for you? Fat chance!
- Study suggests lutein-rich diets may help preserve cognitive function as the brain ages
- Why does bottled water have an expiration date?
- 'Time to abandon statins': Doctors conclude no link between cholesterol and heart disease after data review of 1.3M patients
- Fasting triggers production of molecule that delays the aging of our arteries
- Can genetic variation raise the risk of post-traumatic pain?
- Vegetarian propaganda working?: Americans consuming more fake meat & dairy than ever
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
Quote of the Day
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
Recent Comments
TUSH MONEY It is difficult for a man, woman or child to understand something (anything?), or to keep anything straight, or to be truthful, when...
materialism and money are NOT MEANT to get along WITH BUDDHISM, something so wrong here, HES BEEN POSSESSED BY A WESTERN PHILOSOPHY, HOLY...
ANOTHER HeRO? This guy might be a HeRO. Or it could be that his 'accusers' are ZeROs. ZeROs are those brain-dead people who follow and worship...
HeRO WORSHIP The Dalai Lama is a HeRO. A High Ranking Officer. As such, he cannot be blamed for the 'errors' of the low people. He can take the...
He’s probably from Liverpool with big scousers accent ‘alright calm down calm down I’m a pharmacist, er from Birmingham.’
Comment: Populism is on the rise in Europe, and the establishment have no one to blame but themselves. Too many years of ignoring their own constituencies and instituting idiotic and destructive policies have justifiably turned the people against them.