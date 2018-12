© (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images; a katz / Shutterstock)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having a rough introduction to national politics. The self-described socialist who was elected to Congress in November may not have even taken office yet, but she's already a bit over her head.On Thursday, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme teasing Ocasio-Cortez with a jab at her far-left proposals. "Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?" the text over a photo of the young and wide-eyed lawmaker asked."Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them," joked text over a picture of President Trump.Instead of just ignoring the jab or taking it in good humor, Ocasio-Cortez did something bizarre: She seemed to threaten Don Jr. with the power of her office."I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up," the congresswoman-elect posted on her official Twitter account.The New York lawmaker had every right to respond to the post if she wished, although the professionalism of doing so is questionable. What she doesn't have a right to do, however, is threaten a citizen with subpoena over an internet joke.Then things got serious. "It's worth noting that the official House Ethics Manual explicitly prohibits the kind of threat that (Ocasio-Cortez) just issued against (Donald Trump Jr.) for his refusal to support her political agenda," Davis pointed out."(L)awmakers are 'prohibited from threatening punitive action' against people/groups for not politically supporting the lawmaker. Ethics Committee should investigate," he continued.Other Twitter users with high-profile accounts joined the fray, calling out Ocasio-Cortez for what can only be described as a veiled threat."Sorry, did this fool just threaten to use the power of government to punish a citizen because he posted a meme?" asked Brandon Morse of Red State."I tend to be nice about you and defend you from silly attacks quite a bit, but I also found it concerning and threatening," echoed Brandon Darby of Breitbart. "In fact, I don't see how what you expressed could be taken any differently than someone threatening to abuse their power."