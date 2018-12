© Getty



In a post #MeToo era some men are going to extreme lengths to ensure they have consent from female sexual partnersA worrying new trend is seeing women being asked to record "consent videos" before having sex with men who fear they will be accused of assault afterwards.This post #MeToo dating trend involves one partner filming the other giving them verbal consent before they engage in a sexual act.In a recent Evening Standard article , one woman recalled how her partner had whipped out his smartphone before they became intimate in order to film her verbal consent.Despite "sleeping together a few times before", her casual fling grabbed his phone "suddenly and without warning" right before having sex to confirm she wanted to sleep with him.After flirting all night, "she accompanied this man back to his hotel."However, when they returned to his room the star "explained that his contract was very strict and that she would need to record a video of herself giving consent."After this, the celebrity "asked her to state her full name, that she was there of her own accord and that she consented to having sex with him."Judging how a court of law would interpret a "consent video", she added: "A 'yes', pre-recorded or not, can be just as ambiguous as some men suggest a 'no' is."And Katy Thorne QC added that a video was nothing more than evidence and could not always determine consent.She added: "The use of video or audio recorded consent is a very unromantic way to ask and may not be the cast iron protection the minor celebrity seeks, in fact texts and social media messages before and after the encounter might be as compelling."