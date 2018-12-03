© Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

The growing popularity of veganism could lead to a cull of meat and dairy sayings, an academic has claimed.Dr Hamzah said the influence of veganism will raise awareness of animal cruelty and push people towards using less meaty metaphors.'If veganism forces us to confront the realities of food's origins, then this increased awareness will undoubtedly be reflected in our language and literature,' she said.'The increased awareness of vegan issues will filter through our consciousness to produce new modes of expression.'But Dr Hamzah said it was unlikely such phrases would be cut out of the linguistic diet altogether, and their more sparing use could in fact heighten their impact.She said: 'The image of 'killing two birds with one stone' is, if anything, made more powerful by the animal-friendly alternative of 'feeding two birds with one scone'.'