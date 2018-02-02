© Eloy Alonso / Reuters



Such suggestions include factoring same-sex couples into class, assignment, or exam questions in math and science, and introducing LGBT-specific vocabulary in language lessons.

Same-sex couples will now be included in school textbooks, according to one of the United Kingdom's largest education companies.A new secondary-school handbook advising teachers how they can make the curriculum more inclusive for LGBT students has been distributed by the charity, Stonewall. It is sponsored by education giant, Pearson, which owns the exam board EdExcel and publishes thousands of school textbooks.The handbook, which is titled 'Creating an LGBT-Inclusive Curriculum,' suggests ways that teachers can alter their lessons so that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students "see themselves represented in what they're learning.""Two women would like to have a baby together, and the doctor recommends they use In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)," one such example included in the handbook reads.