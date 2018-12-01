© AP/ABC News



Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the G-20 summit in Argentina about the need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO). For a number of years, several world leaders have spoken on the same subject, citing similar concerns. Chief among these are thea reality which sees the U.S empire in stark decline.As the head of the Russian Ministry of Economy Maxim Oreshkin told reporters, the Russian leader made this statement at the opening of the second working meeting of the G-20 summit, which was devoted to the subject of risks and the current state of the global economy.He stressed that. In particular, it is not quite effective in regulating such new trade areas asAccording to the minister,"This position was fully supported by the Europeans, as well as other speakers," RIA Novosti quotes Oreshkin as saying.There is nothing strange about such support. Earlier, the countries of the "group of seven" called for reform of the WTO -Following the June summit,Protectionism in international trade has become an increasing problem in the WTO, even while its framing concept is that each country is a 'most favored nation', meaning that such protectionism should be avoided. In practice, member-states of the WTO should be able to freely compete in the production and export of various goods and services.Likewise, the US exerts tremendous pressure over Europe on this subject of protectionism. The US is apparently trying to deal with its own production, quality, and price-point problems by using political and even military pressure on other states in order to maintain a competitive advantage.When the WTO was established, it served the interests primarily of US imperialism, during its period of ascension and dominance. Within that framework, it ensured to some degree a modicum of fairness in the dealings between the US empire and various other states on subjects of trade, intellectual property, and tariffs.