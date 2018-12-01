"The Head of State informed Madame Lagarde about the adoption and the key parameters of the state budget of Ukraine for the year 2019. Madame Lagarde noted that, according to the IMF's preliminary estimates, thePoroshenko's press service said in a follow-up of a telephone conversation between the Ukrainian President and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.Madame Lagarde also confirmed the IMF's readiness to continue the good cooperation with Ukraine and to support the country in the implementation of its reforms.It was noted that the IMF stands ready to provide Ukraine with appropriate technical assistance to help improve Ukraine's fiscal policies and tax administration.During the conversation, it was particularly underlined that the introduction of the martial law does not influence the interaction with the IMF.They also highlighted further steps to be taken in the context of a meeting of the IMF Executive Board in December to discuss the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Ukraine.