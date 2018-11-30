© Reuters



[Sidebar: (Soviet and now) Russian Border Guards should in no case be assumed to be some kind of Russian version of the sort of border guards you see in the West. The truth is that the Russian border guards are an elite force whose level of training can be compared with the famous Airborne Forces. Their role is not only to check visas and look for contraband, but also to be a real fighting force which, in case of war, would be tasked with resisting the enemy until the regular armed forces take over. They are subordinated to the FSB (in the past to the KGB) because they do conduct intelligence operations and because they are a key element in the Russian counter-terrorist and counter-insurgency capabilities. This is why such elite special forces as the KGB Vympel Spetsnaz unit so often recruited border guards. A good friend of mine who used to be a Vympel commander with the rank of Colonel told me how in Afghanistan they recruited as many border guards as paratroopers because in his opinion "they were at least as tough and disciplined" as the airborne soldiers. The Russian border guards are also equipped with modern and powerful weapons and can conduct sub-unit level combat operations. The Ukrainian officers must have known this, and thus must have realized that regardless of the number of weapons they had onboard (quite a lot, actually, see here), they had no chance whatsoever to prevail. Besides, the Ukrainian ships are tiny and old while the Russian border guards could count on Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace and Ground Forces support - hence the Ka-52s and Su-25's scrambled to meet the Ukrainian reinforcements coming from Odessa. Frankly, I don't think that even a full US Marine Expeditionary Unit could cross the Kerch Strait, let alone the Ukrainians :-) the geography just favors the defending side too much.]

and (correctly) states that the regime in Kiev sent these sailors to certain death in total, abject indifference

So the big question #1 is: is there a viable alternative to Poroshenko for the Empire?

Big question #2: could Poroshenko really start large scale war?

There is martial law in all the Ukronazi occupied areas of Novorussia.

All the Novorussian cities are now surrounded by military checkpoints.

300 hospitals have been ordered to prepare for a massive influx of casualties by stocking up on blood, beds and meds.

by stocking up on blood, beds and meds. The Ukrainian first-line reserves have now been mobilized, as have the Nazi death-squads (aka "volunteer battalions").

Petro is now claiming that the Russians have tripled their forces along the Ukrainian border: "the number of tanks in the bases, which are located along our border, has tripled. The number of units relocated has increased dramatically covering the entire length of our border"; in plain English that means that the Ukronazis are probably doing exactly that - surging their numbers along the line of contact .

. Petro also said that his intelligence agencies "have clear evidence that an attack on Ukrainian ships is just the beginning"; in plain English this means that the Ukronazis are probably doing exactly that - preparing further attacks .

. The border with Crimea has been closed to all non-Ukrainians.

The Ukrainians are now asking Turkey to close the Bosporus strait (which won't happen for two reasons: the 1936 Montreux Convention forbids this and, besides, that would be a suicidal act of war for Turkey).

The Ukrainian war propaganda induced hysteria has reached new levels: they are now showing how kids from an orphanage (!) in Mariupol digging trenches to help the Ukrainian army for the upcoming "Russian invasion". See for yourself this Ukrainian the report:

[Sidebar: Trumps latest zig-zag about meeting with Putin is yet another example of the glaring ignorance the current US leaders suffer from. They simply have no idea what the function and purpose of diplomacy is. Dmitri Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, was absolutely correct when he tweeted today that "Meeting a US President is not a reward for a RUS leader. Canceling a mtg is no punishment. It is all a matter of necessity. RUS-US relationship today is solely about preventing the confrontation from turning into a collision, and escalating to war. This is all". But the Americans are simply to illiterate to understand that. Besides, the Russians have long given up on any notion of being able to get anything done with this Neocon-doormat President. He wants to meet? Sure. He doesn't. Who cares? This is the sorry state to which a nuclear superpower has slouched to.]

Conclusion: it is next to impossible to prevent a "suicide by cop" - but maybe God will!