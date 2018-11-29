© Reuters



Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will have a brief tete-a-tete conversation followed by an hour-long extended meeting at the G20 summit in Argentina, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The meeting is scheduled for December 1, on the second and the last day of the summit which is due to take place in Buenos Aires.Peskov explained to journalists.he added.Earlier, the US president told the Washington Post that he might not have the meeting with his Russian counterpart following the recent maritime incident in the Kerch Strait. On Sunday three Ukrainian Navy vessels tried to force passage through the region, between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, before they were intercepted and captured by the Russian coast guard.The Russian leader will also meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the summit, Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said earlier. They will discuss the war in Syria, the Yemeni crisis, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Meanwhile, Trump is not planning to hold a meeting with bin Salman, the president's National Security Advisor John Bolton said.