"If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me," Trump told the New York Post. "I'm a counterpuncher and I will hit them so hard they'd never been hit like that."

Donald Trump has threatened to deliver a devastating blow to his critics by declassifying documents related to Robert Mueller's probe unless his political opponents stop harassing witnesses into lying about Russia collusion.After securing the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections,The Republican president, who earlier warned of a "war-like posture" if his opponents continue to gang-up on him, stressed on Wednesday thatAs a means of getting back at his opponents,the public release of which was shelved on Presidential orders in September."I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are," Trump stated, noting that it would be "more powerful" to release the documents when the new Congress takes over next year.Democrats and the intelligence community have both opposed declassifying the documents, saying that would interfere with Mueller's probe into Trump's alleged collusion with Russia.Trump on Wednesday accused Mueller's team ofamid his supporters' calls for key Democratic figures to be investigated for treason."At least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief," Trump tweeted. "This is our Joseph McCarthy Era!"