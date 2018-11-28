© RT



"We're fighting this" through journalist unions and lawyers. Despite the pressure from the state and the way our work is covered by the mainstream media, we receive a very positive feedback from our viewers. Our audience is growing both on air and online. Without RT, the French won't get the full picture of what's happening on the international arena."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, during a visit to RT France's HQ in Paris.Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov's joint press-conference with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian was delayed for half an hour, due to thea source in the Russian delegation told RIA Novosti.After talks with Le Drian, the Russian FM visited RT's headquarters in the French capital. He checked out the state-of-the-art studios and workspaces, and had a brief chat with the staff.The crackdown on the Russian broadcaster began after President Emmanuel Macron came to power in May 2017. He said that the persecution of RT, as well the Sputnik news agency in France was among the topics he'd discussed with the French foreign minister."I gave a firm promise to Le Drian when he again said that RT isn't a media outlet but a propaganda tool, that we aren't going to retaliate against the French journalists who are accredited in Moscow," Lavrov told the head of RT France, Xenia Fedorova, and Sputnik France editor-in-chief, Natalia Novikova."We're the polite people, right?" he added, laughing.The top Russian diplomat said that he also asked Le Drian about the so-calledwhich was adopted in France this summer, but that the French FM "didn't comment on it."The new legislation "is a part of the initiatives, coming from Paris, aimed at 'white-listing' certain media and leaving others not as easily available" to the public," Lavrov said.RT France's Fedorova also blasted the legislation, which can be easily applied against RT, as "a sort of censorship."RT France and Sputnik were invited to cover the World War I centenary commemorations, which took place in Paris on November 11 and saw Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, participating. Shortly after that, the media cited an unnamed adviser to the French president, who said that Macron was now positive about issuing accreditations to RT France and Sputnik.However, Fedorova said that the claims weren't officially confirmed andTheir admission to Tuesday's press-conference at the Foreign Ministry only became possible due to the active mediation of the Russian Embassy and at the insistence of Lavrov.