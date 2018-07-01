© AFP Photo/Valery HACHE



Russia's state media regulator on Friday accused television channel France 24 of violating the country's media laws,"As part of its control and supervision activity in the media, Roskomnadzor identified a violation of media law 19.1 by France 24 in Russia," the watchdog said in a statement.The law in question bans foreigners from holding more than a 20-percent stake in Russian media outlets, forcing them to be controlled by local legal entities.France 24 broadcasts in English on Russian satellite packages."It was established that the editorial activity of19.1," the Russian watchdog said.Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to the channel as a "reminder about the inadmissibility of violating laws of the Russian Federation."The letter, it added, informed the channel that a media organisationA France 24 spokesman said the channel had not received anything from the Russian authorities."We respect the laws of the countries in which we broadcast," he added.On ThursdayFrance's Audiovisual Council (CSA) accused the channel, which has already drawn the ire of President Emmanuel Macron, of "failures of honesty, rigour of information and diversity of points of view".RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan called the Roskomnadzor letter a retaliatory measure."Russia is a big country," Simonyan was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.RT is considered by the United States to be a pro-Kremlin propaganda outlet. It has faced multiple warnings from Britain's media regulator Ofcom over reports on Syria and Ukraine, where Kiev and the West say Russian forces are helping separatists fight against Ukrainian troops.