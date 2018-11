© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

aimed at concealing [the ministry's] own failures

As Germany still struggles to balance its migration policy, the Interior Ministry has apparently decided to take one of the issues into its own hands and, through an ad campaign, boost the numbers of voluntary repatriations.The ministry, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer, decided to lure potential repatriates with a supposedly bright future awaiting them in their countries of origin - as well as a sort of a complimentary gift should they agree to go home voluntarily.The ads, which were placed on the billboards in major German cities in mid-November, featured a cheerful slogan that read: "Your country! Your future! Now!"The ads also offeredIn return, the refugees have to take back their asylum applications and renounce further legal proceedings to remain in Germany.The unusual move was apparently prompted byIt remains to be seen whether the ministry struck a chord with the people it sought to reach out to, but it has already clearly sparked a backlash."The latest campaign of the interior ministry looks like a sort of a winter sales and that is cynical," Konstantin von Notz, the deputy head of the Greens faction in the Bundestag, told Berliner Morgenpost daily. "It is apparentlyand improving the figures related to people, who voluntarily left the country, before the end of the year."Ordinary people seemingly did not appreciate the initiative either, with many interpreting the true message behind the slogan as: "Germany is not your land and your future is not here." Others simply called the campaign "horrible" while slamming the very idea of such initiative as "inhumane."Many of the ads themselves were sprayed with dyes, with slogans like 'Refugees welcome!' written upon them. Meanwhile thousands of people signed an online petition to stop the campaign.Offering money to those migrants who would like to return to their home countries willingly, is not actually something new toBack in 2017, Berlin offered compensation to rejected refugees who wouldn't fight deportation.