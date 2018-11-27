© Dave Benett



A magazine editor who quit following a controversial "killing vegans" comment has said threats were made against his baby and wife amid the fierce backlash.William Sitwell stepped down from his position at Waitrose magazine last month after his controversial reply to a freelancer's email suggesting a series on plant-based recipes.The long-standing food writer sparked a swathe of vitriol when Selene Nelson shared his response which said: "How about a series on killing vegans, one by one."Mr Sitwell described this comment, which was published by Buzzfeed, as an "ill-judged joke".Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, he said: "They encouraged me to eat more meat so I might die quicker. But, much worse, they also attacked my family.I've never known anything like it," he said. "They were baying for my blood."Upon his resignation, after nearly 20 years of working with the magazine, Waitrose said it believed it was "the right and proper move".In a post at the time on Mr Sitwell apologised to anyone "genuinely offended".Writing on Instagram, he said he wanted to "reiterate my apology to any food- and life-loving vegan who was genuinely offended by remarks written by me as an ill-judged joke in a private email and now widely reported."