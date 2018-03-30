Society's Child
Anti-human vegan extremists try to ruin a man's restaurant, so he butchers and eats deer leg in front of them
Jake Edmiston
Vancouver Sun
Tue, 27 Mar 2018 15:40 UTC
As he worked, one of the protesters videoed the scene and gave frantic commentary: "To taunt the activists," said the man behind the camera in a video posted online and picked up by BlogTO, "he has brought the leg of a recently murdered deer to this dining area."
Michael Hunter, the chef and owner of Antler Kitchen and Bar, didn't look at the protesters, didn't say anything. Some police officers on hand for the protest entered the restaurant to speak with him - though Toronto police deny they asked him to stop what he was doing. "It's his restaurant he can do what he wants, really," Sgt. Philip Townley said.
Hunter finished cutting, put the meat in a pan and headed back to the kitchen. In half an hour or so, he returned with an impressively seared steak - perhaps of the same venison he had butchered - on a white plate, unaccompanied. It was the middle of Friday night dinner service, just after 8 p.m., and here was the chef, at the front of the restaurant, sitting alone and eating.
"It shocked me," said protest organizer Marni Ugar. "It made me feel really sad."
"For me it's just an animal and it's an animal that didn't want to die."
Ugar didn't know what to make of it. She couldn't tell whether her string of regular protests had finally taken its toll on the chef. It was about the fifth time protesters had gathered outside Antler on Dundas Street West, chanting slogans like "Antler has blood on their hands" and holding signs that say Murder. (The initial intent was to stage weekly protests starting in December, after a sandwich board reading Venison is the New Kale drew the ire of activists, though cold weather dashed those plans.)
"We were obviously getting to him," Ugar said, "because we're impacting his business by standing on the sidewalk. I assume - I actually can't know - this was his way of getting revenge on us."
Hunter wouldn't say why he did it. He declined an interview, but gave an emailed statement saying the protests were a regular occurrence in his industry and didn't surprise him. "We are operating business as usual," he said. "Our identity as a restaurant is well known throughout the city as is our ethical farming and foraging initiatives."
That is the most perplexing part of the whole situation: Antler seems an unlikely target for the animal rights set. The restaurant's entire concept is about local game and humanely raised livestock. Hunter himself is a forager and a hunter who has publicly criticized factory farming.
"He's a good guy," Peter Sanagan, owner of the prominent Toronto butcher shop Sanagan's, said over the phone on his way back from a turkey farm. "It's a weird one for me, I absolutely think it's people's right to protest. I also think it could be misguided going after the smaller businesses. There's terrible, terrible shit going on in large, factory farm-type operations and the type of grocery store chains that sell that kind of product."
But the fact that Antler is a small establishment touting ethical meat is exactly why protesters selected it. First, the bigger chains like McDonald's don't listen. "I won't get through to them," Ugar said. Second, they believe the concept of humane meat is a myth and see Antler as an opportunity to debunk it. They're particularly perturbed about Antler's use of foie gras, the production of which can involve force feeding geese.
Hunter's addition of vegan dishes to his menu has done little to assuage the activists. Another protest is scheduled for Saturday. They want Hunter to join them at a vigil at a slaughterhouse, held for the animals on their way inside. And ultimately, they want the restaurant, all restaurants, to go totally vegan. Antler sent the protesters an emailed invitation after the venison incident, suggesting they go foraging with Hunter. Ugar said it's an offer she doesn't think she'll accept. But, she said, the first step to ending the protest is to start talking.
Comment: This goes further than mere opposing views. These activists are using pseudo-compassion as a means of control, domination and ultimately as a means of destruction. Such desire for power is blinding, even in being able to see such a desire for what it is. It consumes and becomes the regulator of thought and behavior, disguising itself with misdirected and often impossible 'noble intentions'. It leads to being passively possessed by an idea, a volatile tool of the idea itself rather than its master.
The inevitable weakness that follows prevents foresight, self examination, and any genuine compassion. For example, the protest organizer Marni Ugar said she was 'shocked' at the restaurant owner carving up a meal in front of them, yet she apparently can't comprehend her reprehensible behavior of actively trying to harm a man's livelihood and reputation. Instead of attracting converts to their cause, they expose themselves as petty zealots. It's little wonder why these extremists identify so strong with animals. They reject what it is to be human. That said, they're much worse animals than the animals which they claim to defend. Fortunately, plenty of reasonable people who have never previously heard of the restaurant will now seek it out and support it.
A Google for, 'animals sacrificing themselves to native hunters' seen at this [Link] returns amoung many, many hits, the following [Link] :
Native American Stories About Animal Sacrifice
In most Native American cultures of North America, there was never any tradition of animal sacrifice as it was practised by the ancient Greeks and other European, African, and Asian societies (i.e. sacrificing an animal to the gods in order to honour them.)
Instead, Native American legends are full of stories of a different kind of animal sacrifice, in which animals agree to sacrifice themselves to feed humans and/or other predators. In some tribes the act of hunting is considered sacrificial in nature.