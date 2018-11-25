European leaders have arrived in Brussels ahead of a crucial EU summit on Brexit.According to European Council President Donald Tusk, the EU 27 endorsed both documents, although support for UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal is dwindling in Westminster.There will be no formal vote, butHowever, even if the deal is accepted by the EU,- where many MPs, including some within May's own Conservative Party, have said they will vote against it.EU officials, however, have made it clear that, with time running out before the UK's leave date in March, Britain won't get a better deal if it returns to the negotiating table.