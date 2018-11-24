© Imago



AKK the Francophile

Merz the Atlanticist

Spahn the gadfly

Laschet the Russophile

On December 8, the Christian Democrats will choose a new leader, who may succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. A foreign-policy expert analyzes how the candidates would change Germany's geopolitical direction.The rest of Europe and even the world has a stake in this contest.These are the candidates:A fourth potential candidate decided not to run this time, but could enter the race for chancellor later:None of the four would represent a fundamental break with German tradition. All four will honor the two main pillars of Christian-Democratic and German foreign policy: a dual commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship and to the European Union.But there are differences. Start with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, nicknamed AKK, who currently appears to have the best odds. She was premier of the small German state of Saarland (with a population less than one million). Merkel made her secretary general of CDU only in 2018. Dubbedthe centrist AKK is widely seen as Merkel's favorite.Unsurprisingly, she thereforeShe lives in the small city of Püttingen near the French border, speaks French and in 2011 was tapped by Merkel as Germany's "representative for Franco-German cultural cooperation." AKK was alsoAKK thus represents the Francophile wing of CDU, while her ties to the US are somewhat weaker - in July, she visited the US for first time since 2002.a US-German network of business and political elites.not least through his work as a lawyer. In one of his roles, he has been chairman of theIn the US, Merz, who is remembered in Germany for his economic liberalism (in the European and pro-market sense of "liberal"), would probably be a moderate Republican. But like many other Germans,That's one of the reasons Merz has recently emphasized his European credentials. He started his political career as a member of the European parliament (1989-1994). And he has called for an EU tax, deeper reforms in the euro zone, and more European cooperation in foreign and security policy.But theWith regard to China, Merz has recently warned about Beijing's "global bid for power."The third major candidate,Spahn, who has the worst odds of the three, has positioned himself asThis topic is also the springboard for thethrough his friendship with the US ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell. Spahn regularlyranging from China to nuclear non-proliferation and NATO. Spahn alsoone of Trump's main demands from Germany.In European policy, SpahnHe is opposed to a "transfer union" in the euro zone and considers the EU a "grouping of sovereign nation-states" rather than a federation in the making.The fourth potential successor as chancellor is Laschet. Like AKK, if not more so, he isHe grew up in Aachen, near the Belgian border, in a bourgeois Catholic culture where being pro-EU is in the air. From 1999 to 2005 he was also"For us in Aachen, Paris and Brussel are closer than Berlin. That's why I have always been a passionate European," Laschet says.But Laschet differs most from the other three in his position on Russia.On prime-time TV he has said thatHow might they approach foreign policy? Let us speculate. On Europe, thefollowed by Kramp-Karrenbauer. Neither would cross the German line of entering a "transfer union," but both would be more open to some risk-sharing in the euro zone. By contrast,with trade and NATO as its pillars. Despite the shock of Trump, Merz believes in "the West" as a political space to which Germany properly belongs.to some extent, testing the waters for a: tough on immigration and blunt on national self-interest.In this, he appears to be closer to former chancellor Gerhard Schröder (a Social Democrat), who is friends with Putin and on the board of a Russian-German gas pipeline in the Baltic. Among the four,What actual German policy will look like under any of these four depends on the crises to come, of course. What is clear, however, is that the personality of the chancellor matters. Somebody other than Merkel might, for example, have supported the military intervention in Libya (which Germany sat out), or pushed for a stronger trans-Atlantic strategy in Syria. A different chancellor might have refused to support the US in Afghanistan or France in Mali; pushed Greece out of the euro zone or pushed less hard for sanctions against Russia after its attack on Eastern Ukraine. And, of course, a different chancellor might not have let in so many refugees in 2015.This is why the outcome of the CDU's party congress on December 8, and the eventual succession to the office of chancellor, has consequences far beyond Germany.