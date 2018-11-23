© Channel 4



Police arrested the London Bridge attack ringleader eight months before the atrocity but let him go - even after finding terrorist propaganda that could have seen him jailed.A report by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament revealed that Khuram Butt could have been "disrupted" over allegations of fraud in 2016.He was already known for his links to hate preacher Anjem Choudary's al-Muhajiroun extremist group and MI5 intelligence indicated he was "supportive of Isis".Counterterror police investigated Butt in October 2016 over suspected bank fraud and "discovered files that police considered 'may successfully be used in a prosecution under the Terrorism Act'", the report said.MPs found that Abedi and his brother Hashem may have been radicalised by their father, who supported rebels in the Libyan civil war. However, no members of the family were referred to the Prevent scheme.He became a "subject of interest" in 2014 and intelligence that he supported Isis was received, but the report said MI5 did not actively investigate him partly because of the "view that he would not pose a threat in the UK".Giving evidence to the committee, an MI5 agent admitted that Abedi should have been placed under "ports action" procedures, which would have monitored his travel out of and into the country.They added: "We cannot see it would have made a difference because of the timeline that few days window would have given us, but in principle it was the right thing and it should have happened."Ahmed Hassan had told border officials he had been forced into an Isis training camp in his home country and indoctrinated as a child, but was not investigated by MI5.Known to be suffering from mental health issues, Hassan was also under the Channel anti-radicalisation scheme, part of the government's Prevent strategy to identify and provide support to individuals who are at risk of being drawn into terrorism.The committee called for a review of Prevent's role in the case.Like Abedi, Hassan managed to obtain materials to make the powerful explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP), and MPs concluded that the system for regulating and reporting purchases of bomb ingredients were "hopelessly out of date".