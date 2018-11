© Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne



The panic surrounding what will happen at the Irish border after Brexit is nothing more than a "trap" that has been laid by European negotiators - and the UK government has fallen straight into it, MEP William Dartmouth told RT."The whole matter of the Irish border - which was never discussed during the referendum, not even by the [David] Cameron government... is in my view simply a trap set up by EU negotiators which the British government has fallen right into," Dartmouth told RT's SophieCo.That very fact means that all of the British civil servants who have fallen for the charade "should never be allowed near any negotiation ever again, not even to buy a flat for themselves."Dartmouth said he disagrees with British Prime Minister Theresa May's stance that a bad deal is better than no deal - particularly because "no deal" isn't actually as it sounds.As for the possibility of a second referendum, which many who voted "no" to Brexit in the referendum are gunning for, Dartmouth says the notion is completely undemocratic.