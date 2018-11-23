SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
Puppet Masters
'Daily reminder: Russians are evil!' British govt releases more footage of Skripal patsies walking about Salisbury
RT
Fri, 23 Nov 2018 16:21 UTC
London Metropolitan police have posted an update on the long-running investigation into the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4 and the subsequent death of Dawn Sturgess in nearby Amesbury, who, British police believe, was accidentally exposed to the same 'Novichok' nerve agent.
Police have released new images of the fake Nina Ricci perfume bottle they claim contained the chemical, but had no insight on how it ended up in the street where Sturgess' partner Charlie Rowley picked it up.
Nothing in the footage betrays the sinister mission London claims Putin had sent the men on. In the third clip, Petrov is seen stopping on a bridge to take a picture - perhaps of the 123-meter tall spire of the Salisbury Cathedral, which can be seen above the River Avon from that spot.
Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. Both have long since been released from the hospital and are living in an undisclosed location in the UK.
The British authorities almost immediately pointed the finger at Moscow, although the formula of the "military-grade" nerve agent used in the poisoning has been an open secret for many years and has been studied in many Western countries, including the US and the UK.
The suspected assassins stated in an interview with RT in September that they were not intelligence agents, as alleged by the British police, but mere tourists who came to visit the British town for sightseeing.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Potatoes and Tomatoes 2018-11-23T17:25:33Z
What utter crap. Why would the 'assassins' use such as ridiculously convoluted method and why women's fragrance...why not a mans fragrance as they are, after all, men? And is that a sample bottle, 'cos it certainly doesn't look like any pre-packaged perfume you would buy and nothing like the Premier Jour bottle, which is glass. And...Charlie whatsisface had to assemble the bottle after removing it from the cellophane wrapper and then the box, so IF it were the same bottle the 'assassins' used, why did they then dismantle it, re-package it and somehow reseal the cellophane, and throw it away in a random place? Good grief, this is embarrassing!
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
Latest News
- Report commissioned by Macron recommends restitution of artworks taken during colonial era be returned to Africa
- Mary Anning: A poor, Victorian woman who became one of the world's greatest palaeontologists
- 'We're not robots': Amazon workers across Europe protest and strike for Black Friday
- Israel votes against formally recognizing Yazidi massacres by IS as genocide
- Scientists accidentally stumble onto technique for melting gold at room temperature
- UK MPs find MI5 knew London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt was 'supportive of ISIS' but did nothing
- Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption forces 4,000 residents to evacuate
- What is it with Britain's bizarre place names?
- Fmr French president Sarkozy admits the blindingly obvious: Russia has once again become 'a powerful nation'
- Early snow falls around Croatia
- US backed terrorists in Syria looted over 4,500 artifacts from Raqqa Museum
- Double lightning strike starts house fire in Cornwall, England
- Why the DC beltway-types are wrong about nearly everything in Trump's Saudi posture
- Novem-brrrrr! Chilly weather smashes cold records across Canada
- Irish border issue surrounding Brexit labeled a trap by MEP
- You won't hear this from the US govt: Iran is open to working with Saudi Arabia
- Former Brexit Sec Raab would rather scrap Brexit than accept May's deal, others agree
- Iranian FM: Iran won't renegotiate nuclear deal, despite US sanctions, just because Trump wants it
- Tehran outraged at US 'Iranian chemical weapons' claims, points out US, Israeli programs
- France: Sanctions, travel ban on 18 Saudis suspected in the murder of Khashoggi
- Israel votes against formally recognizing Yazidi massacres by IS as genocide
- UK MPs find MI5 knew London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt was 'supportive of ISIS' but did nothing
- Fmr French president Sarkozy admits the blindingly obvious: Russia has once again become 'a powerful nation'
- US backed terrorists in Syria looted over 4,500 artifacts from Raqqa Museum
- Why the DC beltway-types are wrong about nearly everything in Trump's Saudi posture
- Irish border issue surrounding Brexit labeled a trap by MEP
- You won't hear this from the US govt: Iran is open to working with Saudi Arabia
- Former Brexit Sec Raab would rather scrap Brexit than accept May's deal, others agree
- Iranian FM: Iran won't renegotiate nuclear deal, despite US sanctions, just because Trump wants it
- Tehran outraged at US 'Iranian chemical weapons' claims, points out US, Israeli programs
- France: Sanctions, travel ban on 18 Saudis suspected in the murder of Khashoggi
- Foreign Ministry: If you won't listen to Russia's diplomacy, listen to its military
- French revolt: War declared on Google as military replaces search engine with 'untrackable' Qwant
- Russia-Austria trade grows almost 60%, approaches pre-sanctions record highs
- Art of the deal? Turkey may turn US Patriot missiles into 'bargaining chip'
- Saudi Arabia dismisses 'baseless' Amnesty report on torture and sexual harassment of human rights activists
- Finally! House Republicans subpoena Comey, Lynch to testify at closed- door hearing before judiciary panel
- Flashback: White House aides are actively stymieing deal with Assange - Congressman Rohrabacher
- 'Daily reminder: Russians are evil!' British govt releases more footage of Skripal patsies walking about Salisbury
- Moscow proposes linking Iran withdrawal from Syria to sanctions relief
- Report commissioned by Macron recommends restitution of artworks taken during colonial era be returned to Africa
- 'We're not robots': Amazon workers across Europe protest and strike for Black Friday
- Cargo shipments increase along Russia's Arctic sea route to 15M tons
- Minimum 320,000 homeless people in Britain, says housing charity Shelter
- Anonymous blows lid off huge psyop in Europe and it's funded by UK & US
- Survey finds almost 600 arranged marriages were planned in Berlin last year
- Philosopher fight: Slavoj Zizek attacks Jordan Peterson and Steven Pinker at Cambridge Union
- Airbnb hit with Israeli class-action lawsuit for delisting illegal settlements after agreeing with BDS campaign
- Israeli-American who hoaxed US with thousands of fake anti-semitic bomb threats jailed for 10 years
- 'Love contract': Stalker given 4 year jail sentence for her 10 year vicious harassment campaign against ex
- ABC's president who fired Roseanne Barr resigns - 'The Connors' ratings tanked
- James Woods uses Twitter to help veteran who said he's contemplating suicide
- Best of the Web: What happens if Julian Assange is put on trial in the US?
- Caravan migrants to be deported from Mexico after Tijuana arrests
- Gap in pipe causes Newfoundland's largest-ever oil spill, now impossible to clean up
- Twitter bans outspoken conservative activist Laura Loomer
- British academic accused of spying for UK gov't sentenced to life in prison in United Arab Emirates
- Israel to evict 700 Palestinians from Silwan district in Jerusalem
- Amtrak train from Montreal to New York breaks in 2, passengers stranded Thanksgiving eve
- Chico, California Walmart asks Camp Fire evacuees to vacate their parking lot 'for their own good'
- Mary Anning: A poor, Victorian woman who became one of the world's greatest palaeontologists
- What is it with Britain's bizarre place names?
- Israel admits to accidentally sinking Lebanese refugee ship in 1982
- Humans were just as prone to injury as Neanderthals - And mostly the males
- History of vanilla rewritten as residue found in 3,600-year-old tomb in Palestine
- 3,700 year old skeleton of a young Egyptian woman who died in childbirth found buried with unborn baby
- An exploding meteor may have wiped out ancient Dead Sea communities
- Complex stone tools found in China
- Viking city: Excavation reveals urban pioneers not violent raiders
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": The American Front
- Historian reveals true story behind the 'multiple and messy' Domesday books
- Archaeologists uncover 500-year-old Inca bones and relics hidden in Bolivian quarry
- 1913: When Hitler, Trotsky, Tito, Freud and Stalin all lived in Vienna
- 536 AD: Plague, famine, drought, cold, and a mysterious fog that lasted 18 months
- Ancient underwater ruins found off coast of Spain
- Missing piece of Antikythera Mechanism discovered on Aegean seabed
- Ten lies we're told to justify the slaughter of 20 million in the First World War
- Long lost depiction of Jesus offers totally different portrayal as curly headed & clean shaven
- 2,100-year-old pit containing a mini "Terracotta Army" discovered in China
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- Scientists accidentally stumble onto technique for melting gold at room temperature
- Canadian report reluctantly admits that 'green' energy is a disastrous flop
- X-ray imaging reveals the secrets inside the WW2 Enigma encryption machine
- For 4,000 years, termites have been building mysterious cones of earth in Brazil
- Astronomers note another flickering and dimming star in the Milky Way
- Michael Behe's new book 'Darwin Devolves' topples the foundational claims of evolutionary theory
- Silent plane powered by supercharged air molecules makes first flight
- 'God of chaos': Milky Way star on the brink of massive gamma-ray supernova explosion
- "The entire Earth moved": True polar wander and how Hawaiian hot spots show Earth has shifted on its axis
- Two gigantic asteroids will zip past earth today, warns NASA
- Report: NATO mapping software now supplied to Chinese military
- British scientists warn government that space storms could cause MASS blackouts
- Panpsychism? New research concludes cells do have memory
- The 'little brain' - What factors propelled the cerebellum into the spotlight?
- Shanghai opens its 'earthscraper' hotel built inside an abandoned quarry
- Molecular biologist: There needs to be a global policy to govern gene editing
- Canyons flowing from Mars' craters likely caused by catastrophic flood events
- 'Just like riding a bike' - why don't we forget how?
- Atacama Desert's unprecedented rains are lethal to microbes
- Shocker: Lab-grown human kidneys surprisingly yield rogue brain and muscle cells
- Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption forces 4,000 residents to evacuate
- Early snow falls around Croatia
- Double lightning strike starts house fire in Cornwall, England
- Novem-brrrrr! Chilly weather smashes cold records across Canada
- World snow wrap - Seems to be snowing everywhere
- Mum and daughter mauled to death by own pet dogs in Spain
- California wildfires: Rain brings threat of mudslides
- Snow dump in Tahoe, California: Resorts receive up to 11 inches of fresh powder in a day
- Unseasonable snowstorm hits Falls Creek, Australia
- Australia dust storm sparks health warning
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's atmosphere becoming unstable & why ancient cultures tracked the cycles
- Twin waterspouts hit Turkey's southwestern coast - Second event in one week
- California wildfire smoke drifts all the way to New York City
- Harsh harvest could mean a Canada-wide potato shortage
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Spudpocalypse: Worst harvest ever - Russia moves farms indoors for Grand Solar Minimum
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Loudonville, Ohio
- Bundle up! Weather models forecasting coldest Thanksgiving on record in northeast US
- Huge waterspout filmed off Salerno, Italy
- Flamingo takes wrong turn migrating to Saudi and ends up in Siberia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atmospheric compression events - Deserts blooming - Both hemispheres break record cold
- Mysterious light flash seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Humans don't live in laboratories: Why we need to stop focusing solely on nutrients
- Future of food? Novameat's 3D-printed 'steak' looks gross, no clear reason why anyone would eat it
- Scientist jailed after discovering deadly viruses are delivered through vaccines
- High LDL cholesterol may protect against dementia - don't tell the statin pushers!
- SOTT Focus: Carb Wars: Latest News From the Front is That Bread Cures Dementia Now
- Europe curtails use of cipro antibiotics
- I've got a beef with meat tax and cancer claims
- 'Rat hepatitis' strikes second person in Hong Kong, officials fear that the public will panic
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility - UPDATE: death toll now at 11
- Medication abortions far more dangerous than surgical abortions, says former Planned Parenthood director
- Being fed soy formula as a baby can lead to reproductive system issues as an adult
- Splenda (sucralose) releases toxic dioxin when heated
- Medical marijuana and Cannabis research suppressed
- The Mosaic of Autoimmunity: Top doctors reveal vaccines turn our immune system against us
- 'Distinct whiff of snake oil' - The truth about DNA fitness tests
- New report reveals US water suppliers cover up spikes in hormone-disrupting herbicide contamination
- The evidence against carbohydrates gets stronger
- The Endocannabinoid system: Most medical schools don't train students about the second largest neurotransmitter system
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Pediatricians turn Well Baby Checkups into vaccine battlegrounds
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Importance of Vitamin B1: Thiamine
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
Quote of the Day
It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.
- William Kingdon Clifford
Recent Comments
Sorry Joe, I missed this one... "Again, it seems you're misunderstanding what I wrote." No, I've just got a bit of a different view of things....
I think Zizek might be snorting cocaine. Very distracting his snuffing constantly.
forreign interests in the middle east was allways about stealing oil. no change there. hmm, since about 1900/d'arcy at least.
"I'm actually shocked that works as a joke for a liberal crowd that (I assume) believes in evolution." I was watching a 1950's French B&W film...
They are using nuclear powered icebreakers, not submarines.
Comment: See also: