Why it matters:
Iranian retrenchment in Syria is a huge concern for Israel, but the Russian position until now has been, at least publicly, that Iran's presence is legitimate because it came at the Assad regime's invitation. This is the first we're hearing that the Russians have floated an idea for Iran's withdrawal, and that they're linking it to U.S. sanctions.
Netanyahu's statements came during a hearing of the foreign affairs and security committee of the Knesset.
- Lawmakers who attended the hearing said Netanyahu did not say whether the Russian proposal was made during his short conversation with Vladimir Putin in Paris last Sunday, but that it definitely seemed that way from the prime minister's comments.
- They said Netanyahu spoke favorably about his meeting with Putin, and said the Russians cannot push the Iranians out of Syria on their own, but need help from other world powers.
- Netanyahu said that on November 8th, U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey met in Vienna with Russian officials to discuss the issue. On November 5th, three days before the Vienna meeting, Netanyahu met Jeffrey in Jerusalem.
- During the hearing, Netanyahu was asked if Israel had expressed a position on the Russian proposal. He said it was at the moment only an idea, and that Israel hasn't formulated a policy on it.
Comment: Another example of Russia's pragmatic approach to geopolitics. Netanyahu gets some of what he wants, plus saving political face at home. Iran needs to give up a little overt influence in Syria, but it could provide some relief for its suffering citizenry. Russia shows the world once again, at least for those seeing objectively, that it is not an aggressor, but a peacemaker.