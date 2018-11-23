"I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame," Clinton said in an interview with the Guardian published Thursday.
The former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate suggested that immigration concerns in part contributed to Britain's vote to leave the EU - which Clinton has previously described as the "greatest self-inflicted wound in modern history" - as well as her election loss to Donald Trump.
Comment: She's obviously still smarting from her loss to America's current populist leader. Note that she makes no mention of the social strife and strain on resources that unchecked immigration can bring. Immigration is only bad because people like her won't get elected.
While Clinton said she admires German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her "compassionate" approach, she said it is "fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message - 'we are not going to be able to continue [to] provide refuge and support' - because if we don't deal with the migration issue, it will continue to roil the body politic."
The Obama-era secretary of state also said Trump exploited the issue of migration during his 2016 election campaign and continues to do so in office.
"The use of immigrants as a political device and as a symbol of government gone wrong, of attacks on one's heritage, one's identity, one's national unity has been very much exploited by the current administration here," she said.
"There are solutions to migration that do not require clamping down on the press, on your political opponents and trying to suborn the judiciary, or seeking financial and political help from Russia to support your political parties and movements."