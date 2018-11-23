Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Famously 1/1024 native American Elizabeth Warren plans big: Not only will the Democrats overthrow Trump in a Glorious Socialist Revolution, but they will do so with their superior skills obtained at the Resistance School!

Wish it was a joke folks: https://www.resistanceschool.com.

Indicative classes are:

"How to knock on doors""
"How to register voters
"The power of texting"
and, my personal fav, "How to hold a house meeting".

Imagine needing Pocahontas to tell you how to call friends over to your house.
There's something rotten in the Democratic Party and I'm not talking about Pocahonta's moccasins.


.