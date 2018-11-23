© Max Rossi / Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to share an unexpected historical insight: Jesus Christ apparently never existed. Predictably, this landed him in hot water.To make matters worse, Khan made the remarks at a conference celebrating the birthday of none other than the Prophet Mohammed. Praising the greatness of the Muslim prophet, the politician suddenly delved deeper into religious history than anyone was expecting."Moses does find some mention but," Khan said.The video of the speech went viral, with many observers left baffled by Khan's sudden authority on Bible matters. Some mocked him, accusing him of ignorance.Commenters rushed to remind the PM that Jesus is even mentioned multiple times in the Quran."Jesus Christ is by far the most mentioned both verbally & written individual in history," Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi wrote.Other said that attacking Jesus is not something a leader of a Muslim-majority country should do, and noted that these types of statements offend Pakistan's Christian community.Some commenters, however, came to Khan's defense, saying his words were taken out of context and what he meant is that there's no mention of Jesus in the historical records.