© Eddie Mitchell



a 10-year

in exchange for her paying off his debts,

'Abusive dismantling'

she saw nothing wrong with what she was doing

A "vicious, manipulative" stalker who turned her ex's life into a "living nightmare" after he broke a so-called love contract has been jailed for four years."Devious" Lina Tantash, 44, wagedagainst Jarlath Rice, Lewes Crown Court heard.Tantash was convicted of stalking at an earlier hearing.Sentencing her, Recorder Stephen Lennard told Tantash:Prosecutor Ryan Richter told the court, the court heard.When he tried to end things, moving to Brighton for a new job in 2015, she followed him.- with addresses including loveyouandmissyousomuch and seemefridaynightibegyou - and would send messages and selfies to Mr Rice, the court heard.Sometimes she put on an American accent to disguise her voice, Mr Richter told the court.During an open evening at DV8 in October 2017, Tantash opened a Just Eat account in the college's name and had £200 worth of food sent there.She also targetedif she didn't leave Mr Rice alone, the court heard.Tantashin a bid to contact him telling them Mr Rice owed her 50,000 euros (£44,332).On another occasion, she told a work associate of Mr Rice to hand over his contact details "for the sake of your children", Mr Richter said.In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Rice said Tantash's behaviour had amounted to "an aggressive and abusive dismantling" of his life.Life "had become a living nightmare", leading him to fear for his family and suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts, he said.Mr Rice also said he was physically assaulted, and repeatedly moved house to escape Tantash.Teresa Mulrooney, defending, spoke of the shame Tantash faced and how the news had reached her elderly father in Jordan.Addressing the judge directly, Tantash said: "I'm happy to leave the UK if you want me to."After the hearing, Felicity Lineham, from the CPS, said: "or the impact it was having on her victims."