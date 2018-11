The death of Igor Korobov, who led Russia's top military intelligence agency, has sent conspiracy mongers into overdrive. Unwilling to believe the 62 year-old died of cancer, they are filling in the gaps with their own theories.Korobov died "after a long and serious illness," the Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. Various sources have informed media outlets that this illness was cancer. There had also been rumors of illness circulating in Russian media in recent months.As the news broke, however, Western media, journalists and pundits wasted no time in deciding that this explanation for Korobov's death simply could not be true. Generously, many began to offer up their own suspicions as alternative possibilities - and they pulled no punches.The Daily Mail also opted to immediately link Korobov's death to the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal - but added a throwback to the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in Ukraine for good measure.It was on Twitter, however, where imaginations truly ran wild. Unconstrained by any commitment to even the most basic journalistic standards, Twitter pundits let loose.First up, people began to notice that Korobov had been absent from the GRU military intelligence agency's centenary celebration at the beginning of this month - a sure sign, they implied, that something fishy was going on. Perhaps, many suggested, he was poisoned.Top Twitter conspiracist Louise Mensch had a different take, proffering that theory that maybe it was the United States who killed Korobov in revenge for alleged election interference during the 2016 presidential election. "Next time, don't mess with America," she tweeted, before warning her followers not to give Putin "the complement" of assuming he was responsible.Even the supposedly restrained BBC Newsnight got in on the action, with its host John Sweeney suggesting that Korobov must have mysteriously fallen out of a window.