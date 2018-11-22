An unseasonable snowstorm hit Falls Creek, Victoria, overnight, leaving the alpine resort in a blanket of fluffy snow on the morning of Thursday, November 22.A Falls Creek representative told Storyful it was abnormal to see heavy snow in November. "We do sometimes get January snow,they said. The ski season ended in early October, according to the Falls Creek website.Social media users were delighted to see footage of the snow. "Nearly a white christmas in Australia! Wow now I've seen everything," one Facebook user wrote.