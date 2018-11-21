Nunes said the first of three "buckets" were Russia-related documents which President Trump - after calling for their release - had to backtrack on after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein intervened and suggested the Inspector General review them first.
"The new fourth bucket that we're asking to be declassified now is - for months we have been reviewing emails between FBI, and DOJ, and others that clearly show that they knew about information that should have been presented to the FISA court," he said. "So it is real evidence that people within the FBI withheld evidence from the FISA court."Nunes said that even House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) requested that the DOJ release the emails. "Even though we know what's in those emails a lot of them are redacted so they're still refusing to give Congress - even in a classified setting - this information," he said.
About the Author:
Sara A. Carter is a national and international award winning investigative reporter whose stories have ranged from national security, terrorism, immigration and front line coverage of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Comment: More from The Daily Caller News Foundation: